Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 1,331 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Fortis by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fortis by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Fortis by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,885,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,778,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fortis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

FTS stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4059 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

