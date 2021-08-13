Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Trims Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $378.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $367.39. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $388.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,982 shares of company stock worth $2,692,495. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

