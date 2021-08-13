Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

LYG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Investec upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 28,289 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 125,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYG stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

