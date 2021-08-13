Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Holdings Raised by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 5,323.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 771,952 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 37.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 180,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 49,432 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 285,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 88.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 111,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 52,387 shares during the period. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYG shares. Redburn Partners raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

