LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 20.32%.

LMPX traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 186,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $160.59 million, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 2.09. LMP Automotive has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LMP Automotive stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of LMP Automotive worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

