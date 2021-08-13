loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Receives $17.62 Average PT from Brokerages

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.62.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LDI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE:LDI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.95. 576,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,792. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that loanDepot will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linton bought 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $70,913.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $997,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

