loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Receives $17.62 Average PT from Brokerages

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.62.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on LDI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.
NYSE:LDI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.95. 576,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,792. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $39.85.
In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linton bought 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $70,913.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $997,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
