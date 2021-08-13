LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

LOGC has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.81.

Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 190.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

