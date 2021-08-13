Loser Coin (LOWB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.26 Million

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Loser Coin has traded 37.7% higher against the US dollar. One Loser Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loser Coin has a market cap of $8.05 million and $2.26 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00046481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00137048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00149689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,253.63 or 0.99935629 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.92 or 0.00855420 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

