Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Cut by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.93.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.67. 158,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.54.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

