Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Cut to “Positive” at OTR Global

OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.93.

NYSE:LOW opened at $192.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.54. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

