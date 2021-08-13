Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.95 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will announce sales of $4.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.91 billion and the highest is $5.03 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $5.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year sales of $19.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.72 billion to $20.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.71 billion to $19.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock remained flat at $$12.13 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 392,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,861,524. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

