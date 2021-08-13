Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.75

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 113256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -283.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

