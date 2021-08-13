Macquarie Begins Coverage on F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

Macquarie began coverage on shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FXLV. Cowen assumed coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. F45 Training presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.29.

Shares of NYSE:FXLV opened at $16.19 on Monday. F45 Training has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

