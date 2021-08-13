MAI Capital Management Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth $46,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth $63,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth $74,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CI opened at $209.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.55. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.16.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

