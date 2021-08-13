MAI Capital Management Purchases 243 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,518 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BUD shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.