MAI Capital Management Purchases 2,576 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Roche were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roche by 55.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Roche by 58.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 0.8% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 135.1% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 7.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays set a $46.42 price objective on shares of Roche and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Roche stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

