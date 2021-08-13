Malaga Cove Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the quarter. Nutanix makes up 1.0% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $37.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,954. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.78. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.89.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million. Analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,610. 6.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

