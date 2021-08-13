Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLTW stock traded down $2.04 on Friday, reaching $219.24. 1,535,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,625. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.20.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WLTW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.56.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

