Malaga Cove Capital LLC Increases Stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,362,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,802,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 1,685.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after acquiring an additional 754,679 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 1,955.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 461,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,817,000. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.83. 11,829,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,467,752. fuboTV Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FUBO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

