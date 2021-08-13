Malaga Cove Capital LLC Increases Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,186 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Splunk by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.39.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,372. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $147.46. 1,645,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,951. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.59. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

