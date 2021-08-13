Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 203 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. upped their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $637.31. 911,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,877. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $593.61. The company has a market cap of $303.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $638.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.