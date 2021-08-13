MANTRA DAO (OM) Market Cap Hits $76.68 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 31.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 13th. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $76.68 million and $174.73 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded up 16.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00057093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $419.18 or 0.00900449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00116016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001997 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 332,591,022 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

