Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $50.04, but opened at $54.00. Maravai LifeSciences shares last traded at $52.13, with a volume of 5,024 shares traded.

The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.58.

About Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

