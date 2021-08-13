Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 14,808 BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,236,000. Enstar Group LTD boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 1,730,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,872,000 after purchasing an additional 177,079 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 371.6% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 125,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 98,744 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 54,111 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period.

BATS:NEAR opened at $50.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.15. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

