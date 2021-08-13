Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys New Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.65.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $55.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

