Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 3,175 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,318,000 after buying an additional 1,751,808 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,219,000 after buying an additional 989,433 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 480,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after buying an additional 889,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 746,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,716,000 after buying an additional 277,844 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $128.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.