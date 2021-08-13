Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Issues Earnings Results

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MRNS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.69. 1,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,026. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $464.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.26. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.