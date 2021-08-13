Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 26.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,883 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SLM were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SLM in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in SLM in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in SLM by 33.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SLM opened at $18.81 on Friday. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

