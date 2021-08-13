Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $295,000 in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth about $144,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOUR opened at $85.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -88.03 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.09. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.30.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 70,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $6,110,619.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,666,152 shares of company stock worth $392,768,867 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

