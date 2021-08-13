Mattern Wealth Management LLC Acquires 42,349 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 508.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,349 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF comprises 2.1% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 364.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $953,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.92. The stock had a trading volume of 22,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,127. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $94.57 and a 12 month high of $141.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.55.

