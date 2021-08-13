Mattern Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,031 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.13. The company had a trading volume of 20,031,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,523,598. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

