Mattern Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,667 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Target by 34.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 58.6% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $3,098,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Target by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,055,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $134.67 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

