MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector peform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.08.

Shares of TSE:MAV remained flat at $C$3.00 during trading on Friday. 26,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,154. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.51. The stock has a market cap of C$117.70 million and a PE ratio of 14.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88. MAV Beauty Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$2.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.34.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$36.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that MAV Beauty Brands will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

