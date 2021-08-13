Maxcoin (MAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $496,842.37

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded 38.4% lower against the dollar. Maxcoin has a market cap of $496,842.37 and $199.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,490.89 or 0.99780856 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00032255 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.84 or 0.01008177 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.94 or 0.00365465 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.25 or 0.00414425 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006616 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00079820 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.