MDU Resources Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.2125 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.

MDU Resources Group has increased its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

NYSE:MDU opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.90.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $2,400,931.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.