Mears Group plc (LON:MER) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50

Mears Group plc (LON:MER) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON MER traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 196.50 ($2.57). 13,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,215. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 188.48. Mears Group has a 12-month low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 205 ($2.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £217.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MER shares. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Mears Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

