Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Downgraded by Truist Securities to “Hold”

Truist Securities downgraded shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Securities currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDLA. Truist cut shares of Medallia from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Medallia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. reduced their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Medallia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.60 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.75.

Medallia stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.54. Medallia has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Borge Hald sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,245,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,540,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,219,252.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $792,947.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 981,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,242,070.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,895 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,334. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Medallia by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Medallia by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Medallia by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Medallia by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Medallia by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

