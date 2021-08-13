Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 41,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,927,132 shares.The stock last traded at $33.57 and had previously closed at $33.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLA. Truist Securities lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Borge Hald sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,245,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,540,991 shares in the company, valued at $49,219,252.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 981,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,242,070.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,895 shares of company stock worth $11,421,334 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medallia by 61.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,847,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,172 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medallia by 11.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,162,000 after buying an additional 1,350,446 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medallia by 6,046.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after buying an additional 938,557 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Medallia by 4,325.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after buying an additional 807,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Medallia by 246.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,122,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after buying an additional 798,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

