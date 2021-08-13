MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 291.15% and a negative return on equity of 70.13%. MedAvail updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

MedAvail stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. MedAvail has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a market cap of $118.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MedAvail stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

MDVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital cut shares of MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

