MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MediaAlpha updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

MediaAlpha stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,403. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -191.71. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $70.33.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

In related news, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $272,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eugene Nonko sold 7,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $222,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,061 shares of company stock worth $9,790,299. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.