Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Trading Down 1.8%

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €3.86 ($4.54) and last traded at €3.86 ($4.54). Approximately 7,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.93 ($4.62).

The company has a 50-day moving average of €3.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.79 million and a PE ratio of -3.32.

Medigene Company Profile (ETR:MDG1)

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing personalized T cell-based therapies, with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells in areas of unmet medical needs, which are in clinical development. It also focuses on dendritic cell vaccines and T cell-specific monoclonal antibodies.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Medigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.