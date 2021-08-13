Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Short Interest Up 435.7% in July

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 465,000 shares, a growth of 435.7% from the July 15th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medigus during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medigus during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medigus during the first quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of MDGS stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.47. 8,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,969. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.70. Medigus has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $4.19.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools with direct visualization technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

