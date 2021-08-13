Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $199.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on MEDP. Truist Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

MEDP opened at $172.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.13. Medpace has a twelve month low of $105.48 and a twelve month high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $2,858,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,304,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,380,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,581 shares of company stock valued at $46,791,550. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 88.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $87,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

