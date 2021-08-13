megaBONK Hits Market Capitalization of $193,849.02 (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $193,849.02 and approximately $9,971.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One megaBONK coin can currently be purchased for $0.0646 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, megaBONK has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00056929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $415.75 or 0.00895424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00112698 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00043938 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.