Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of NYSE MCG opened at $12.54 on Monday. Membership Collective Group has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $14.26.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

