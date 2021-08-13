Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $46.29 and last traded at $46.20, with a volume of 3434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.38.

The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 45.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Meredith by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meredith by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meredith by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Meredith by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Meredith by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.04.

About Meredith (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

