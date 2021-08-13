Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.88.

Several research firms recently commented on MTH. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 2,283.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 95,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 91,779 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 39.8% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 35.7% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTH opened at $112.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.05. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 18.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

