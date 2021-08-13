Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Brian David Archbold Sells 639 Shares

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Brian David Archbold sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.03, for a total transaction of $178,939.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,124.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MLAB opened at $277.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.04. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $307.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.06.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,804,000 after acquiring an additional 114,355 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 181.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 75,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 48,409 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 35.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,119,000 after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 321.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

