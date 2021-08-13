Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.36.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.