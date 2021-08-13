Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 221,651 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,437 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $10,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

